Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.10 million.

Shares of UVSP stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Wonderling acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

