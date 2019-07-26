Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.75%.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57. Unitil has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $863.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Unitil alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.37%.

In other Unitil news, VP Todd R. Black sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $28,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Unitil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Unitil by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unitil by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTL. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.79 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.