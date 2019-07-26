United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $19.26

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $19.26. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 2,683,271 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,867,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Kynikos Associates LP increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kynikos Associates LP now owns 53,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

