United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Trading Up 14.9%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was up 14.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 161,061 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 39,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 106.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.21% of United States Antimony worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

