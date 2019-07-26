United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.87.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.21. The stock had a trading volume of 573,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,747. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after buying an additional 2,391,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $998,944,000 after buying an additional 369,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,687,000 after buying an additional 585,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $491,939,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in United Parcel Service by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,323,000 after buying an additional 1,583,923 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

