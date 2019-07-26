United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.45. United Parcel Service also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.

Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.87.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

