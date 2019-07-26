United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.45. United Parcel Service also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.
UPS traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,612,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
