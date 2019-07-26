United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.45. United Parcel Service also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.

UPS traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,612,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.87.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

