United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 122.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,935 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.3% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 386,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 347,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,843,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,264,000 after buying an additional 58,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after buying an additional 585,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $120.30. 5,530,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,747. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.