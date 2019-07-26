Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.61. 445,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,353. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

