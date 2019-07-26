Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.35 price objective on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,707.78 ($61.52).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,899 ($64.01). The company had a trading volume of 2,086,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,974.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,122 ($66.93).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.82 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.