Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,447,554 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,447,554 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

