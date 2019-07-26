Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 20.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $203.01 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $832,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

