Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 377.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waters by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 84,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $218.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.31.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.54.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

