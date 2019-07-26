Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,307 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,482,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 229,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $75.40 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

