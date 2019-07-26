UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.11. UniFirst reported earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.76. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $453.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $137,882.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,917.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $139,381.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,921.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,928 shares of company stock valued at $305,112. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $68,000. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 218,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,282,000 after buying an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 74,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

UNF stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $190.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.33. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $192.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

