UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $71.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.18 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UMB Financial news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $413,134.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,441,884.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,799 shares of company stock worth $905,663. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

