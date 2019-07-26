UBS Group Upgrades Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) to “Buy”

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPAC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE CPAC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.25 million. Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Research analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

