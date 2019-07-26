UBS Group Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.23 ($49.11).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

