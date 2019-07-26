UBS Group Boosts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,730

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target raised by UBS Group from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,730 ($22.61) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Shore Capital cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,534 ($20.04).

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,788 ($23.36) on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,772 ($23.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,721.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Roland Diggelmann bought 1,540 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,592.80 ($30,828.17).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

