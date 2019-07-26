U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Catamount Wealth Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% in the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 161.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.63.

USB stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

