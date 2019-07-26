Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Twitter by 92.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $344,203.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $726,560.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,272. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Twitter stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919,432. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

