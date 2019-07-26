Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.842-1.883 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.Tupperware Brands also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,654. The stock has a market cap of $868.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.79%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $30.00.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

