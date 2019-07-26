Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TLW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised UCB S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISCO CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 259.33 ($3.39).

Shares of TLW stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 191.85 ($2.51). The stock had a trading volume of 4,983,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58). The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Tullow Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

