TTC Protocol Trading Down 14.9% This Week (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, TTC Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. TTC Protocol has a market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, DEx.top, UEX and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.00951535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002396 BTC.

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco

Buying and Selling TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, UEX, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

