Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.93. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $31.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.19 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 19.44%. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Stag Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

