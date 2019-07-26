TrumpCoin Price Hits $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $176,051.00 and $257.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031235 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00017226 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.33 or 0.02209802 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

