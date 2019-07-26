TrueDeck (TDP) Achieves Market Cap of $267,519.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $267,519.00 and $274,883.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00295532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.01659996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00122279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024403 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.