Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Earnings Results

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trinity Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.15 to $1.35 EPS.

Shares of TRN opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.

In related news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $45,081.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 45.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 62.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a "b" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

