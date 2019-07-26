TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70, Briefing.com reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.
TNET traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.78. 604,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $76.90.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
