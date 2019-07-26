TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70, Briefing.com reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TNET traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.78. 604,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $76.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.41, for a total transaction of $1,678,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 23,486 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,432,411.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $20,541,980.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,640,633. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

