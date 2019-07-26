Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Traverse Energy Ltd. (CVE:TVL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL)

Traverse Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include the Coyote, Michichi, Turin, Duvernay shale, and Watts located in the province of Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its proved plus probable reserves included 5,626 million cubic feet of natural gas and 1,289.6 thousands of barrels of oil and NGL.

