Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:TGS opened at $15.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.50. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 55.91%. Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 689,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 904,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

