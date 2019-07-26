Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Down 5%

Trafalgar Property Group PLC (LON:TRAF) shares dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 27,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $927,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile (LON:TRAF)

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. It undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Trafalgar Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trafalgar Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.