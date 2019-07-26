TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of TPIC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. 1,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,069. The stock has a market cap of $914.81 million, a P/E ratio of 326.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57. TPI Composites has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Stephen Bransfield purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,680.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,527 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $34,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,400 shares of company stock worth $342,282 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 166,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

