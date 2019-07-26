Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Takes Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,161,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 24.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,270,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,170,000 after purchasing an additional 252,698 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 29.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 429,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,863,000 after purchasing an additional 98,432 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 9.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,403,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $657.00. 8,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,146. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $626.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -799.20 and a beta of 1.77. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $257.52 and a one year high of $672.55.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.38.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

