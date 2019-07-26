Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.17. 345,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,880. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $119.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

