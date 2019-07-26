Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 2.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,443. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

