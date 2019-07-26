Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Constellation Brands by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.64. 311,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,576. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $4,875,199.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,870,553.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,054 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

