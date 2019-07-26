Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 793 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 1.8% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.03. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $81.39 and a 52 week high of $132.80.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

