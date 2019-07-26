Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.71. 16,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.21. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $116.00 and a 52-week high of $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.43.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,644.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,874. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.