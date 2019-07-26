Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 2,179 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294,579 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 267,182.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,725 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $596,218,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $211,794,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.33. 1,171,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,530,220. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

