Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,550. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.50. 2,010,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

