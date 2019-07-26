Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.91 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 75,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,768. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

