Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) to post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Torchmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Torchmark posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Torchmark will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Torchmark.

Get Torchmark alerts:

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Torchmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other Torchmark news, VP Carol A. Mccoy sold 6,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $535,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $89,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,814 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,756. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at $85,330,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Torchmark by 1,351.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 396,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 369,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Torchmark by 22.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,529,000 after purchasing an additional 262,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Torchmark by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,820,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,192,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Torchmark by 218.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 227,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 156,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMK stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,395. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. Torchmark has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Torchmark (TMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.