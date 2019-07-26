TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,133 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. FMR LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,403,000 after buying an additional 2,052,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $964,125,000 after buying an additional 428,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $792,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TJX Companies by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,076,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $763,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,587,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $669,759,000 after buying an additional 638,947 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. 113,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.90. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

