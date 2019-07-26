TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSU. New Street Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a top pick rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. TIM Participacoes has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in TIM Participacoes by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TIM Participacoes by 1,123.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,324,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

