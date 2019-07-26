Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Holdings Lowered by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,418 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 631.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 11,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,080,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $23,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,577 shares of company stock worth $24,346,681 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIF. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HSBC set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.27. 78,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,822. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $141.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This is an increase from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

