Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6,809.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 514,144 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $52,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,427 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.77. 313,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.31.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

