Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 437,579 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7,753.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,579 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $44,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,362,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5,917.2% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,720 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,333,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on United Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.