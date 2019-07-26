Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 266,200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 20,429.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $26,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $5,731,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,266,549.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $53,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,354.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,411,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.55.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $212.29. 157,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,491. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

