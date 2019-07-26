Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $23.37 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,481,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,920,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,104,000 after buying an additional 240,456 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $128.40. 39,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,552. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $129.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $18,683,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at $108,629,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.